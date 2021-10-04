Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Islamic state claims responsibility for Kabul blast

Afghan men gather at the site of yesterday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for an explosion in Kabul the previous day, the group's Amaq news agency said on Telegram.

A blast killed several civilians at a mosque in the Afghan capital where people were holding prayers for the mother of the Taliban's spokesperson, officials in the movement had said. read more

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad, Writing by Nayera Abdallah

