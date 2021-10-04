Asia Pacific
Islamic state claims responsibility for Kabul blast
1 minute read
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for an explosion in Kabul the previous day, the group's Amaq news agency said on Telegram.
A blast killed several civilians at a mosque in the Afghan capital where people were holding prayers for the mother of the Taliban's spokesperson, officials in the movement had said. read more
Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad, Writing by Nayera Abdallah
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.