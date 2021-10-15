Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Islamic State claims responsibility for mosque attack in Afghan city of Kandahar -statement

1 minute read

An Islamic State flag is seen in this picture illustration taken February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

CAIRO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber attack at a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar which left dozens killed and injured, a statement posted by the group’s Amaq news agency said on Friday.

The statement added that two Islamic state fighters shot the guards of the mosque dead, broke in and blew themselves up between two groups of worshippers, one of which consisted of around 300 people.

It was the second week in a row that militants bombed Friday prayers and killed dozens of worshippers. read more

Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 4:09 AM UTC

Lawyer for Myanmar's Suu Kyi says he has been issued a gag order

The head lawyer representing Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Friday authorities in the military-ruled country had imposed a gag order on him because they said his communications could cause instability.

Asia Pacific
Aboriginal group hopes for national standards in Juukan inquiry
Asia Pacific
Australia PM Morrison says he will attend U.N. climate summit
Asia Pacific
Ex-Taliban commander pleads not guilty to killing U.S. troops
Asia Pacific
S.Korea eases coronavirus gathering curbs before switch to 'living with COVID'