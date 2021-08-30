Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Islamic State claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport

1 minute read

Afghan men take pictures of a vehicle from which rockets were fired, as Taliban forces stand guard, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021. REUTER/Stringer

CAIRO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday, the group's Nasher News said on its Telegram channel.

"By the grace of God Almighty, the soldiers of the Caliphate targeted Kabul International Airport with six Katyusha rockets," it said.

U.S. anti-missile defences intercepted as many as five rockets fired at Kabul's airport early on Monday, a U.S. official said.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:42 AM UTC

Taliban says U.S. drone strike in Kabul also killed civilians - Chinese state TV

A Taliban spokesman said a U.S. drone strike targeting a suspected suicide bomber in Kabul on Sunday resulted in civilian casualties, and condemned the United States for failing to inform the Taliban before ordering the strike.

Asia Pacific
Japan PM Suga's ratings hit record lows as party leader race looms
Asia Pacific
A weary Australia plans reopening as COVID-19 death toll hits 1,000
Asia Pacific
India's COVID vaccine supply jumps, raising export hopes
Asia Pacific
Indonesia schools start cautious reopening after devastating virus wave