Reuters
Arrested anti-government protest leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak shows a three-finger salute as he arrives at the criminal court to face lese majeste charges in Bangkok, Thailand March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thai protest leader, Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, who has been in jail for pre-trial detention over allegations he insulted the king, has been hospitalised following a 46-day hunger strike, the country's corrections department said on Friday.

Parit began his hunger strike on March 16 and his weight had dropped more than 12 kg (26.5 lb) to 94.5 kg, the statement said, adding he had been sent to hospital over concerns he could go into shock if his condition worsened.

