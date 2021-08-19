Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Japan action star Sonny Chiba dies from COVID-19 complications, NHK says

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japanese action star Shinichi "Sonny" Chiba died in hospital from complications related to COVID-19, public broadcaster NHK said late on Thursday. He was 82.

Chiba a martial artist and imposing actor known for his legendary fight scenes, was best known in the West for his role as sword maker Hattori Hanzo in the "Kill Bill" series of films.

