Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan advisory panel on fiscal, debt policy held final meeting - govt official

1 minute read

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - A Japanese finance ministry panel consisting of academics and corporate executives that has offered long-term proposals on fixing the country's finances held its final meeting on Thursday, a finance ministry official said.

The official also said a new forum to discuss the country's finances would be set up in the future that would take the place of the panel, which met about twice a year to debate Japan's fiscal policy and long-term debt issuance plans.

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:39 AM UTCHong Kong's Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors

Hong Kong cyber activists are backing up articles by pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on censorship-proof blockchain platforms after the newspaper was forced to shut down as it became embroiled in a national security law crackdown.

Asia PacificEmperor 'appears concerned' about COVID-19 spread by Games, says steward
Asia PacificHeartbreak in newsroom as Apple Daily bids farewell to Hong Kong
Asia PacificNew troubles for Thai leader amid virus surge, fresh protests
Asia PacificHong Kong bans passenger flights from Indonesia over COVID-19 fears