Japan aims to release prelim 'Green GDP' estimates by end-March -economy minister

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan is drafting an economic growth measure taking climate action into account and aims to release a preliminary estimate by the end of March, economy minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said on Monday.

Asked about so-called "Green GDP" in a parliament session, Yamagiwa also said, "The Cabinet Office has been working on it this fiscal year as a commissioned project, given trends in global society," such as initiatives by the United Nations and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing

