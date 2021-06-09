Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Japan aims to vaccinate all those who want shots by Oct-Nov, says PM

1 minute read

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga delivers his policy speech at the opening of the Lower House parliamentary session in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan plans to finish vaccinating all citizens who have applied for shots by October-November, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said during a debate between party leaders on Wednesday.

Less than 50 days before the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan has vaccinated about 11% of its ppopulation with at least one dose, a slow rollout compared with other advanced economies.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 7:01 AM UTCWith G7 summit the first stop, Biden embarks on 8-day trip to Europe

U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.

WorldJapan, Australia raise concerns about reported abuses in China
WorldBrexit bureaucracy creates British nightmare for Dutch boat captain
WorldMake it easier to prosecute top Vatican clerics, financial watchdog urges
WorldRussian court weighs pre-election knockout blow to Kremlin critic Navalny's network