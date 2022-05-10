1 minute read
Japan announces fresh economic sanctions against Russia
TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan announced on Tuesday new sanctions on Russia to freeze the assets of more individuals and ban exports of cutting-edge goods to some Russian groups including scientific research institutions.
It is a series of punitive measures by Tokyo following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a special military operation.
Reporting by Ju-min Park and Elaine Lies; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
