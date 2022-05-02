Japan April consumer confidence improves for first time in 6 months -govt

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japan's consumer confidence index rose for the first time in six months in April, the government said on Monday, thanks to the end of COVID-19 curbs in late March.

A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 33.0 in April, up slightly from 32.8 in March.

The government maintained its assessment of the sentiment index, saying weak movements were observed.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.