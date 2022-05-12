Japan April service sector sentiment improves - govt

An office worker is seen at "Ikken me sakaba", a discount izakaya bar offering cheap food and drinks, in Tokyo, Japan February 13, 2020. Picture taken February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kaori Kaneko

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment index rose in April for a second month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff, called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends, showed their confidence about current economic conditions increased 2.6 points to 50.4.

