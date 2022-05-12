1 minute read
Japan April service sector sentiment improves - govt
TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment index rose in April for a second month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday.
The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff, called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends, showed their confidence about current economic conditions increased 2.6 points to 50.4.
