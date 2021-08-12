Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan asks hundreds of thousands to evacuate amid torrential Kyushu rains

1 minute read

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of residents of Nagasaki and other parts of Kyushu island in southwest Japan have been asked to evacuate to avoid floods and the risk of landslides caused by torrential rain, authorities said on Thursday.

The warnings issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency came as a rain front moved west over the island.

Video aired by public broadcaster NHK showed streets inundated with water in some areas and rivers close to overflowing as more than an average August of rainfall fell in just 48 hours.

Authorities issued the most serious level 5 evacuation order in some parts of central Kyushu, warning residents to take immediate action to protect themselves.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 10:41 AM UTCSydney to tighten COVID-19 curbs, Australian capital to enter lockdown

Extra Australian military personnel may be called in to ensure compliance with lockdown rules in Sydney, the New South Wales state government said on Thursday, as the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant spreads into regional areas.

Asia PacificPhilippine court dismisses libel case against journalist Maria Ressa
Asia PacificFortress New Zealand eyes opening to vaccinated travellers early 2022
Asia PacificJapan athlete to get nibbled gold medal replaced
Asia PacificMarine rescuers work to free whale caught in shark net on Gold Coast