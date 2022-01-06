Asia Pacific
Japan asks U.S. to take COVID-19 counter-measures at military bases - Kyodo
TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japan requested that the United States strengthen COVID-19 countermeasures at military installations within Japan, including restrictions on people leaving base, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.
Kyodo said the request was made during a phone call between Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
