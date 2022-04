Japan to attend G20 meet, no comment on Russia -finance minister

Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki prepares to ring a bell during the New Year ceremony marking the open of trading in 2022 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japan will attend a G20 finance ministers' meeting next week, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday, as Western nations called for expulsion of Russia from the forum and boycotting sessions where Moscow is represented.

"The Japanese government is not in the position to respond to each country's participation," Suzuki told a press conferencewhen asked about Russia's plans to join the forum online, which current G20 president Indonesia announced on Thursday. read more

Last week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States will boycott some G20 meetings if Russian officials show up. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has called for rejection of any form of cooperation with Russia at the G20. read more

The upcoming G20 meeting "is a very important conference to discuss various issues of the global economy, including rising food and energy prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine...where participation of each country's finance minister and central bank governor is basically expected," Suzuki said.

Meanwhile, Japan "will take appropriate steps in close cooperation with G7 allies and the host country Indonesia" based on a March G7 leaders' statement that said international platforms should not continue relations with Russia in a business as usual manner, Suzuki said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.