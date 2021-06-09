Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

Japan, Australia raise concerns about reported abuses in China

Japan and Australia said on Wednesday they had "serious concerns" about reported human rights abuses against Uyghur and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang region.

In a joint statement, they also expressed concern about recent moves that they said weakened Hong Kong's democratic institutions, and grave concerns about the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.

The meeting, between the foreign and defence ministers of both nations, took place via video conferencing.

