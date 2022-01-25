Japan business lobby shrugs off calls for uniform wage hikes
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The head of Japan's biggest business lobby said on Tuesday that companies must determine wages depending on their own situation rather than in a uniform manner as a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic has caused corporate profit to become uneven among sectors.
Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Keidanren lobby, was speaking at the labour-management forum that kicked off annual spring wage negotiations, due to be wrapped up in March.
The annual talks will be a key gauge of whether Prime Minister Fumio Kishida can achieve his pledge to stoke a virtuous cycle of wage growth, higher household income and stronger economic recovery.
