Japan carried out death sentence for 2008 Akihabara mass murderer -NHK

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Japanese government carried out the death sentence of a man who went on a stabbing rampage in 2008, broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

The man, Tomohiro Kato, ran a truck into a busy Tokyo shopping district before going on a stabbing rampage, killing seven people and injuring 10.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Kim Coghill

