Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno says rising oil prices would hurt corporate profits

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japan's new chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday the government is watching oil prices as rises would hurt corporate profits and increase the burden on households.

He declined to comment on a fall in Japanese stock prices to a one-month low, saying markets move according to daily factors decided by the markets.

