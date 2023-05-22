Japan, China arranging defence ministers' meeting in June -Kyodo

Japan-China security dialogue at the foreign ministry, in Tokyo
Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong, left, speaks to Japanese counterparts during the Japan-China security dialogue at the foreign ministry Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Tokyo. Shuji Kajiyama/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japan and China are making arrangements to hold a meeting between their defence ministers on the sidelines of an international conference in Singapore next month, Kyodo news agency said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

The report comes after Group of Seven (G7) declarations issued at a summit in Hiroshima singled out China on such issues as Taiwan and economic coercion, prompting Beijing to summon Japan's ambassador to China.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Toby Chopra

