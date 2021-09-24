Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan, citing 'shared values', welcomes Taiwan trade pact application

1 minute read

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi meets with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif (not pictured) in Tehran, Iran August 22, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/Files

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said he welcomed Taiwan's application to join a trans-Pacific trade pact this week, citing shared democratic values with the island, which China claims as its own.

Taiwan applied on Wednesday to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which Japan is chairing this year, less than a week after China. read more

"We consider Taiwan a very important partner with which we share fundamental values such as freedom, democracy, basic human rights, and rule of law," Motegi told reporters this week during his visit to United Nations in New York.

While Motegi added that Taiwan's application would need to be scrutinised against the trade pact's strict standards, his comment stood in contrast to Japanese officials' more cautious reaction to China's application.

Asked about China's chances of joining the trade pact, Finance Minister and deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso expressed scepticism last week, citing strict rules pertaining to state-owned enterprises.

The original 12-member agreement, known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), was seen as an important economic counterweight to China's growing influence. China opposes Taiwan entering into any official treaty or organisation as a sovereign nation.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:05 AM UTC

North Korea says call to declare end of Korean War is premature

South Korea's call to declare a formal end to the Korean War is premature as there is no guarantee it would lead to the withdrawal of the "U.S. hostile policy" toward Pyongyang, North Korea state media KCNA reported on Friday, citing Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song.

Asia Pacific
S.Korea reports record daily COVID-19 cases; planning how to live with COVID-19
Asia Pacific
Japan CPI halts 12-month decline, still well below BOJ target
Asia Pacific
Islamic State uses Taliban's own tactics to attack Afghanistan's new rulers
Asia Pacific
Australia hits vaccine milestone as Melbourne cases hover near record levels