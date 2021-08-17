Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan closes embassy in Afghanistan

1 minute read

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japan has closed its embassy in Kabul due to the worsening security situation in Afghanistan and the last remaining twelve embassy personnel had left the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Taliban took control of Kabul without a fight on Sunday, rounding off a dramatic week of advances across Afghanistan.

"Due to the rapid worsening of the security situation in Afghanistan, we are temporarily closing our embassy there," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that it was relocating the embassy's duties to an office in Istanbul.

"Twelve remaining embassy personnel have been flown out of Kabul airport on a military flight provided by a friendly nation and been evacuated to Dubai."

The ministry also warned any of its nationals still in Afghanistan to leave, and said any travel there should be put off.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 7:50 AM UTC

China holds assault drills near Taiwan after 'provocations'

China carried out assault drills near Taiwan on Tuesday with warships and fighter jets exercising off the southwest and southeast of the island, in what the country's armed forces said was a response to "external interference" and "provocations".

Asia Pacific
Japan to extend COVID-19 emergency lockdown as cases surge
Asia Pacific
Hong Kong's Lam tells solicitors' group to stay out of politics
Asia Pacific
Singapore prepares for long term life - and death - with COVID-19
Asia Pacific
BHP to sell oil, gas arm to Australia's Woodside in $28 bln merger