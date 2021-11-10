Japan coalition agree on income cap for stimulus payments to children -media

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling coalition have agreed on a 9.6 million yen ($84,693) annual income cap for stimulus payments of 100,000 yen in cash and coupons to be distributed to households with children aged up to 18, local media reported on Wednesday.

The plan, proposed by the Liberal Democratic Party, has been accepted by smaller coalition counterpart Komeito and they formally reached an agreement in a meeting among the two parties' leaders on Wednesday, media reported. read more

($1 = 113.3500 yen)

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.