Japan coalition ally to propose 2 trln yen for children in stimulus steps -draft















TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling coalition ally Komeito is set to propose 2 trillion yen in support measures for children over three years, a draft seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The measures will feature in a package Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government plans to compile this month to rev up a fragile economy, acording to the draft.

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











