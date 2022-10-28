Japan to compile $200 bln extra budget for spending package

Summary

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Japanese government said on Friday it will compile an extra budget worth 29.6 trillion yen ($200.88 billion) to fund a fresh spending package to cushion the economic blow to households and businesses from accelerating inflation.

The total size of the package, including municipal government and corporate spending, will come to 71.6 trillion yen, including fiscal spending worth 39.0 trillion yen.

The huge spending, which includes items such as subsidies for households to offset rising gas and electricity prices and support for businesses raising wages, was expected to boost gross domestic product by 4.6%, the government said.

"Our focus is to respond to rising prices, the weak yen, as well as promoting investment to raise wages and economic growth," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said before the package was finalised and approved by the cabinet.

Kishida's administration pledged to compile a spending package this month to cushion the economic blow from rising fuel and food prices.

With his approval ratings plunging to levels that could make it difficult for him to carry out his agenda, the premier has been under strong pressure from ruling party lawmakers to ramp up the size of spending to ease the pain on households and retailers.

Under the package, the government will introduce subsidies to cut household electricity bills by roughly 20% from January to September next year.

It will also issue coupons to families with newborns, and extend a subsidy to curb gasoline prices.

Combined, these and other steps were likely to suppress the nationwide overall consumer price index by around 1.2 percentage points between January and September next year, a government estimate showed.

Nomura Research Institute estimates that spending under the package will likely boost Japan's nominal gross domestic product (GDP) by 2.39%.

But Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at the think tank, warned that ramping up spending at a time the economy is in fairly good shape could pose a danger for Japan, which has the biggest public debt among major economies.

"The Bank of Japan's extraordinary monetary easing and the government's expansionary fiscal spending create a policy mix that erodes market trust in the yen," said Kiuchi, a former BOJ board member. "This could accelerate unwelcome yen falls."

Consumers also were doubtful about how much of an impact the measures would have, with some calling for even more drastic steps such as reducing the 10% consumption tax.

"If it goes back to 3%, the economy will very much be stimulated, but I think they can aim for 8%," said Takashi Sato, a 55-year-old company executive.

"Ideally, I would like it to be 5% because then we would probably see GDP growth."

Analysts expect the government to issue bonds to fund some of the spending, adding to Japan's already huge debt pile.

The government has intervened in the currency market to combat the yen's slide to 32-year falls, which are driven by the divergence between the BOJ's ultra-low interest rates and steady rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

($1 = 147.3500 yen)

