Japan to compile measures to respond to higher oil prices

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japan plans to hold a ministerial meeting on Friday to compile a package of measures to respond to higher oil prices, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

"We plan to hold a meeting of relevant ministers tomorrow and draw up measures, including an expansion of a scheme aimed at easing the impact of drastic price changes and steps for each industry," Matsuno told a regular news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.