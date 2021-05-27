Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Japan considering providing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan -newspaper

A vial labelled with the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The Japanese government is considering providing part of the national supply of COVID-19 vaccines secured from AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) to Taiwan, Japan's Sankei newspaper reported on Friday, citing government and ruling party sources.

Japan approved AstraZeneca's vaccine last week and has contracted to buy 120 million doses. But there are no immediate plans to use the shots in the country, amid lingering concerns raised internationally over blood clots. read more

AstraZeneca's local partner Daiichi Sankyo Co (4568.T) started bottling the vaccine in March and the stockpile is currently estimated at around 30 million doses which will expire by September if not used.

The amount is set to increase as AstraZeneca added Nipro Corp (8086.T) this week as its third local partner to conduct filling and packaging of the vaccine. read more

Japan started its inoculation drive in mid-February, later than most major economies and using imported doses of the shot developed by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE).

A vaccine developed by Moderna (MRNA.O) also went into use this week with the opening of mass vaccination centres.

