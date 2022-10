TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Japanese government and the ruling coalition are considering state outlays of more than 20 trillion yen ($132.85 billion) to fund its planned economic stimulus package, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

Japan aims to get cabinet approval for the spending plan on Oct. 28, the report said.

($1 = 150.5500 yen)

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chang-Ran Kim











