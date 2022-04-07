Japan considers restrictions on coal imports from Russia -Jiji
TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering restrictions on the import of Russian coal as part of sanctions in the area of energy against the country, Jiji Press reported on Friday.
Japan will coordinate its moves with the United States and European countries, after the Group of Seven (G7) allies issued a statement pledging additional sanctions on Russia in response to its alleged mass killings of civilians in Ukraine, the report said, citing sources.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that Japan will unveil further sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as early as Friday after coordinating with G7 allies on further punitive steps. read more
Following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Japan has
stepped up sanctions ranging from removing Moscow from
international payment network SWIFT, to freezing central
bank assets.
It also froze assets of Russian officials, oligarchs, banks
and other institutions, keeping in step with G7 economies, and
banned high-tech exports to Russia.
