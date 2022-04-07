Japan considers restrictions on coal imports from Russia -Jiji

A machine loads a BelAZ dump-body truck with coal at the Chernigovsky opencast colliery, outside the town of Beryozovsky, Kemerovo region, Siberia, Russia, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering restrictions on the import of Russian coal as part of sanctions in the area of energy against the country, Jiji Press reported on Friday.

Japan will coordinate its moves with the United States and European countries, after the Group of Seven (G7) allies issued a statement pledging additional sanctions on Russia in response to its alleged mass killings of civilians in Ukraine, the report said, citing sources.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that Japan will unveil further sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as early as Friday after coordinating with G7 allies on further punitive steps. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Japan has

stepped up sanctions ranging from removing Moscow from

international payment network SWIFT, to freezing central

bank assets.

It also froze assets of Russian officials, oligarchs, banks

and other institutions, keeping in step with G7 economies, and

banned high-tech exports to Russia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Reese and Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.