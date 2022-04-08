Japan decides to expel some Russian diplomats - Kyodo

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japan has decided to expel some Russian diplomats, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, quoting multiple people connected with the matter.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a news conference at 6:00 p.m. local time (0900 GMT) at which he is expected to announce additional Japanese sanctions on Russia.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Himani Sarkar

