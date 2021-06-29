Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan to donate 1 mln AstraZeneca vaccines to the Philippines

1 minute read

A healthcare worker prepares to inject an AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for a fellow worker at San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA, June 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines will receive one million doses of AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccines next month provided by Japan, its ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation said on Tuesday.

"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay," the ambassador posted on his official Twitter account posted. The vaccines will be delivered on July 8.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 10:16 AM UTCIndonesia's COVID-19 situation nears 'catastrophe' - Red Cross

Indonesia's COVID-19 surge is on the edge of a "catastrophe" as the more infectious Delta variant dominates transmission and chokes hospitals in Southeast Asia's worst epidemic, the Red Cross said on Tuesday.

Asia PacificAustralia tightens lockdown amid Delta virus outbreak, vaccine chaos
Asia PacificXi stresses loyalty as Chinese Communist Party prepares for 100th anniversary
Asia PacificTaiwan to discuss easing vaccine trade in talks with U.S.
Asia PacificGoogle takes down maps targeting hundreds of Thais accused of opposing king