Japan to donate 1 mln AstraZeneca vaccines to the Philippines

A healthcare worker prepares to inject an AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for a fellow worker at San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA, June 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines will receive one million doses of AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccines next month provided by Japan, its ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation said on Tuesday.

"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay," the ambassador posted on his official Twitter account posted. The vaccines will be delivered on July 8.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

