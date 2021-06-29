Asia Pacific
Japan to donate 1 mln AstraZeneca vaccines to the Philippines
MANILA, June 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines will receive one million doses of AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccines next month provided by Japan, its ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation said on Tuesday.
"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay," the ambassador posted on his official Twitter account posted. The vaccines will be delivered on July 8.
