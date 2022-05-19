1 minute read
Japan to double fiscal support for Ukraine to $600 mln, PM says
TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japan will double fiscal aid for Ukraine to $600 million in a coordinated move with the World Bank to back the country's near-term fiscal necessities damaged by Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Thursday.
Japan, a member of the Group of Seven industrialised nations, had previously announced $300 million in loans to Ukraine in April. read more
Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
