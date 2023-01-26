Japan to downgrade coronavirus classification on May 8 - NHK

Visitors wearing protective face masks walk under decorations for the New Year at Nakamise street leading to Senso-ji temple at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, January 9, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan is set to downgrade its classification of COVID-19 to that of a less serious disease on May 8, revising its measures against the coronavirus such as relaxing guidance that people wear masks in public indoor places, NHK public broadcaster said.

The government last revised coronavirus measures in May 2022. read more

