Japan to downgrade coronavirus classification on May 8, PM Kishida says















TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan has decided to downgrade its classification of COVID-19 to that of a less serious disease on May 8, revising its measures against the coronavirus such as relaxing guidance that people wear masks in public indoor places, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.

The government last revised coronavirus measures in May 2022.

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Alex Richardson











