Asia Pacific
Japan to ease quarantine for people inoculated with J&J COVID-19 vaccine -Nikkei
1 minute read
TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japan intends to ease quarantine rules by the end of November for people inoculated with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the Nikkei daily reported on Tuesday.
Japan last week took a first step in its planned phased re-opening of borders, which centres on business travellers. read more
But that plan's easing of quarantine rules for inbound business travellers did not cover people inoculated with J&J's COVID-19 vaccine.
Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Andrew Heavens
