Japan eases travel advisory for China, others as COVID risk fades
TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - The Japanese government said on Friday it had lowered its infectious diseases-related travel advisory from "do not make non-urgent trips" to "travel with caution" for China, India and 32 other countries, as risks posed by COVID-19 infections eased.
Other countries on the list includes South Korea, Italy, Germany and France.
Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra
