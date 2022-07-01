Japan eases travel advisory for China, others as COVID risk fades

Travelers line up to board a Hawaii-bound flight from Tokyo's Haneda International Airport during Japan's "Golden Week" holidays, in Tokyo, Japan April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Maki Shiraki

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - The Japanese government said on Friday it had lowered its infectious diseases-related travel advisory from "do not make non-urgent trips" to "travel with caution" for China, India and 32 other countries, as risks posed by COVID-19 infections eased.

Other countries on the list includes South Korea, Italy, Germany and France.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra

