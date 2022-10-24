Japan econmin Yamagiwa to step down - NHK















TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa plans to step down on growing calls from the opposition to resign due to his insufficient explanations about his ties to the controversial Unification Church, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday.

His resignation would be a blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as revelations about connections between nearly half of the lawmakers at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the church came under the spotlight following the July assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura, Writing by Elaine Lies Editing by Chang-Ran Kim











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.