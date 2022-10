TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japanese Emperor Naruhito is set to take prostate MRI test in early November, the Kyodo news reported on Monday.

Japan's Imperial Household Agency says there have been "somewhat concerning results" seen in Emperor Naruhito's latest blood tests, the report said.

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; editing by Philippa Fletcher











