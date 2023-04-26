Japan to end COVID border measures on Saturday, earlier than expected - Jiji

[1/3] Visitors wearing protective face masks walk under decorations for the New Year at Nakamise street leading to Senso-ji temple at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, January 9, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato















April 26 (Reuters) - Japan will end COVID-19 border measures on Saturday, earlier than expected, Jiji news agency reported, citing government sources.

Japan had previously said COVID-19 measures would end on May 8, but the date was brought forward to ease congestion at airports at the start of a holiday, the report said.

Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Andrew Heavens











