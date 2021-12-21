Japan executes three death row inmates, a first under PM Kishida -Kyodo

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japan executed three people who were on death row on Tuesday, marking the first time the death penalty was carried out under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, Kyodo news agency reported.

It was the first time for the government to carry out the death penalty since Dec. 26, 2019, Kyodo added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.