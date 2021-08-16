Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Japan to extend "state of emergency" lockdown through mid-Sept -report

People wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, take an escalator at a shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan, August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is set to extend its "state of emergency" soft lockdown in regions including Tokyo to the middle of September as well as adding several other regions, the Sankei Shimbun daily reported on Monday.

The current state of emergency is due to expire on Aug. 31, but a continuing surge in coronavirus cases has spurred calls to extend it.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

