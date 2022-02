Japan to extend virus quasi emergency for 13 regions until March 6 - NHK

People wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walk past lantern decoration on Lunar New Year's Eve at China town in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan has decided to extend its COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 prefectures until March 6, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.

The government will add one more prefecture to the list of regions facing quasi-emergency measures including restrictions on the business hours of eateries, according to NHK.

