Japan eyes support for chip plant construction with extra budget -Kyodo

A Japan yen note is seen in this illustration photo taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan's government was considering spending hundreds of bilions in yen to support the construction of semiconductor plants with a stimulus budget for the current fiscal year, Kyodo News reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his cabinet earlier in the day to compile an economic package to ease the pain from the coronavirus pandemic, funded by an extra budget. read more

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Ritsuko Ando

