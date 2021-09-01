Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain foreign substance

1 minute read

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Kanagawa prefecture said it has found another vial of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine suspected of containing a foreign substance and has put the rest of the lot on hold.

In a statement on Tuesday, prefectural authorities said a pharmacist found several black particles in one vial upon checking for foreign substances before the vaccine's use.

Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna shots last week after being notified of contamination in some of the supply. Moderna and Spanish pharma company Rovi (ROVI.MC), which bottles Moderna vaccines, have said the cause could be a manufacturing issue, and European safety regulators have launched an investigation.

Moderna has said no safety or efficacy issues had been identified from the issue.

Kanagawa prefecture said the vaccine's domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T), had collected the vial with the suspected contaminant, and that about 3,790 people had already received shots from the same lot.

More Moderna shots were temporarily halted in two regions of Japan this week for what appears to be a separate issue of bits of the vials' rubber stopper breaking off when needles are incorrectly inserted.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 12:52 AM UTC

COVID-19 cases rise in Australia's Victoria as lockdown extension looms

Australia's Victoria state saw a jump in new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the government prepared to extend a hard lockdown to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant.

Asia Pacific
Sri Lanka declares economic emergency to contain food prices amid forex crisis
Asia Pacific
Hong Kong to further relax law to fix doctor shortfall
Asia Pacific
Indonesia probes suspected data breach on COVID-19 app
Asia Pacific
Exclusive: Before Afghan collapse, Biden pressed Ghani to ‘change perception’