Japan finds fourth case of Omicron variant - TV Asahi

St. Marianna University Yokohama Seibu Hospital department of emergency and critical care medicine doctor Hiroki Saito draws plastic curtain at emergency and critical care room inside the hospital where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are being treated in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan has reported its fourth case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, TV Asahi said on Wednesday.

The fresh case was a man in his 50s who had stayed in Nigeria, the network reported.

The Japanese government has enforced tighter border controls against the Omicron variant.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ju-min Park, Sakura Murakami; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.