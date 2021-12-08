Asia Pacific
Japan finds fourth case of Omicron variant - TV Asahi
TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan has reported its fourth case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, TV Asahi said on Wednesday.
The fresh case was a man in his 50s who had stayed in Nigeria, the network reported.
The Japanese government has enforced tighter border controls against the Omicron variant.
