Japan's Aso hails 'good guy' Kishida as new LDP leader
TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Wednesday hailed the election of former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, calling him a "good guy" with experience in domestic and foreign affairs.
"It was good that a good guy was elected," Aso, who doubles as deputy prime minister, told reporters.
