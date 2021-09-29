Japan's Aso hails 'good guy' Kishida as new LDP leader

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, wearing a protective face mask, delivers his policy speech at the opening of an ordinary session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Wednesday hailed the election of former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, calling him a "good guy" with experience in domestic and foreign affairs.

"It was good that a good guy was elected," Aso, who doubles as deputy prime minister, told reporters.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.