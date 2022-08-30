Japan minister: not in talks with Sri Lanka on creditors' meeting

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki attends the G20 Finance Ministers Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 16, 2022. Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday his country was not in talks with Sri Lanka to hold a meeting of Colombo's creditors for debt restructuring.

Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Reuters this month that Sri Lanka would ask Japan to invite the main creditor nations to talks on restructuring bilateral debts.

