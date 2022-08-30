1 minute read
Japan minister: not in talks with Sri Lanka on creditors' meeting
TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday his country was not in talks with Sri Lanka to hold a meeting of Colombo's creditors for debt restructuring.
Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Reuters this month that Sri Lanka would ask Japan to invite the main creditor nations to talks on restructuring bilateral debts.
Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Kim Coghill
