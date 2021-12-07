Asia Pacific
Japan finmin vows to adhere to budget balancing target
1 minute read
TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday he would stick to the government's aim of balancing its budget by fiscal year 2025.
Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he was not considering setting a different fiscal target to replace the current primary budget goal.
Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.