Japan firms shun efforts to empower women in management

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Most Japanese companies say women make up less than 10% of management, and they cannot meet the business lobby's aim of boosting the number of female executive officers, a Reuters poll found, in a blow to efforts to empower women to counter an ageing society. read more

Below are the questions and answers in the June 3-14 poll, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in percentages. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms. About 230 companies responded to the survey.

1. What's the proportion of women among executive officers at your company? (Pick one)

2. What's the proportion of women among managers? (Pick one)

3. Do you think your company can meet government's aim of bringing the share of female executive officers to 30% by 2030?

4. Why do you think your company cannot achieve the target for the share of women in management? (Pick one)

5. Is your company taking any cyber security measures against cyber attacks?

6. What kind of cyber security measures is your company taking? (Pick as many as needed)

7. Are you concerned about impacts cyber attacks will cause to your earnings? (Pick one)

8. When do you think coronavirus impacts on supply and demand at your business will cease? (Pick one)

9. Is there any change in the number of full-time employees at your company compared with pre-pandemic levels?

10. Is there any change in the number of part-timer employees at your company compared with pre-pandemic levels?

11. What do you think the number of full-time employees will be at this year's end compared with current levels? (Pick one)

12. What do you think the number of part-time employees will be at this year end compared with current levels? (Pick one)

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

