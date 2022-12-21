Japan formin to postpone reported China trip to next year -TV Asahi















TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will postpone an expected trip to China to meet with his counterpart Wang Yi to late January or later due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, TV Asahi reported on Wednesday.

Hayashi had previously been making arrangements to travel to China this month, public broadcaster NHK reported last week.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.