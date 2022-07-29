Japan to free up local officials to battle new COVID variant -Kyodo

Passengers and passersby wearing protective face masks walk on the concourse, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Nagoya station in Nagoya, Japan, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan could announce as early as Friday plans for a new system to allow local authorities to take counter-measures against the spread of a new coronavirus variant, Kyodo News said, citing government sources.

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

