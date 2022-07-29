1 minute read
Japan to free up local officials to battle new COVID variant -Kyodo
TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan could announce as early as Friday plans for a new system to allow local authorities to take counter-measures against the spread of a new coronavirus variant, Kyodo News said, citing government sources.
Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
